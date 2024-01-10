NFL Defensive Coordinator Reportedly Cursed out Head Coach Over Firings

An NFL defensive coordinator is not happy with the multiple changes made by his head coach. According to the New York Post, Don (Wink) Martindale cursed out Brian Daboll during a meeting between the two. He was reportedly angry that Daboll fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother Kevin, who was a defensive assistant. After Martindale lashed out at Daboll, he slammed the door and walked out of the building. He reportedly notified those close to him that he plans to resign, but the Giants have not heard from Martindale as of this writing.

The New York Post says Dabol fired the Wilkins brothers because there was a feeling that Martindale and Drew Wilkins were creating their own "fiefdom within the coaching staff," and Daboll is about collaboration. During the season it was reported by Fox that the Daboll-Martindale relationship was in a "bad place." Daboll dismissed the report publicly but did confront Daboll privately, twice, about the report, and no explanation was given. Daboll then walked into a meeting of the defensive staff, referring to the report, and announced if any problem that he should speak up, which no one did.

Giants want Wink Martindale to remain DC, have not begun search for a new defensive coordinator, per @MikeGarafolo https://t.co/3FwkuYKPac pic.twitter.com/7nGiUw5Tge — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 10, 2024

Martindale, 60, joined the Giants last year after spending 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. For the 2023 season, the Giants allowed 361.7 yards per and 23.9 points per game, and both numbers rank near the bottom of the league. If Martindale resigns, he will forfeit the $3 million left on his contract.

Daboll is making changes on his coaching staff after the Giants finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record. Along with the firings of the Wilkinses, Daboll dismissed special teams coach Thoams McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. "This is the hard part of the job, I have a lot of respect for them," Daboll said during a press conference. "Just felt we we're going to move in a different direction, not going add anything to it. These were private conversations but I do respect both of those guys and what they've done the last two years, their commitment to the team, their work ethic but wanted to make a change."

He also said that he believes Martindale will be back with the team in 2024 along with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. "It's my expectation that they're going to come back," he said. "I think they're good coaches, so it'll be good to have some continuity and bring them back. I know Wink talks about this as a destination place and things like that, it's good. I appreciate how hard they work, their commitment to the team, so that's my plan."