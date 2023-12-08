Rob Gronkowski Reveals the NFL Team He Would Play for If He Unretires (Exclusive)

Rob Gronkowski has no interest in returning to the NFL. But if the 34-year-old were to unretire (again) and make a big return, he knows which team he would like to join. PopCulture.com spoke to the four-time Super Bowl champion in November, who said he loves watching the Miami Dolphins in action.

"It's just cool to watch them. It's cool to see guys with that much speed running down the field and how Coach [Mike] McDaniel uses them as well to their advantage," Gronkowski told PopCulture. "So they got five guys that run an insane amount. They're the fastest five guys in the NFL. There are basically five guys that are track guys, and Miami Dolphins have them all.

"So that would just be cool to insert myself as a tight end if I was in my prime and be the guy that's the underneath guy in the system as the tight end with five guys just running extremely full speed down the field. It would help definitely get me open in the middle of the field," Gronkowski said.

The Dolphins have arguably the best offense in the NFL as they rank first in total yards per game (428.4) and passing yards per game (285.1) and rank second in rushing yards per game (143.3) and points per game (32). Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are ranked in the top five in the NFL in passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards, respectively. Hill is having one of the best seasons of his career as he's caught 93 passes for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. The success on offense has led the Dolphins to have a 9-3 record and first place in the AFC.

While it would be fun to see Gronkowski in Miami, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. "I'm happily retired," Gronkowski said. "I'm definitely very satisfied with my career that I had an unbelievable 11-year career and being able to go to the Super Bowl six times is just surreal. Expectations were definitely high for myself, but just blown out of the water with my whole career. It definitely succeeded my expectations as well of what type of career I was going to have. I just like watching the game of football. I'm definitely a football fan. I like to see my former teams do well, go down the field and have drives. I like watching the Buccaneers. I still know guys on the team. I still like watching the Patriots and I know a few guys on the team still as well."