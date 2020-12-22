Russell Westbrook Hands Out Jordans, Backpacks During Holiday Drive-Thru Event

Russell Westbrook became a member of the Washington Wizards early in December following a trade with the Houston Rockets. He is already making an impact in his new community and is kicking off the holiday season with a multitude of donations. Westbrook recently gave away his signature shoes, masks and backpacks to nearly 300 students.

The NBA star partnered with The Children’s Guild D.C. Public Charter School in order to make the giveaway possible. They held the drive-thru event on Monday and delighted kids ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade. Westbrook personally handed out the gifts while wearing a face mask, Santa hat and gloves. He also took socially-distanced selfies with fans to make the day even more special.

"It is very important not just to come to a new place but to show that you actually care about a community," Westbrook said about the giveaway. "Because where I grew up, living in the city, being able to wake up on Christmas morning and be able to have a gift or a new pair of shoes or backpacks or whatever it was – you would be blessed to be able to have that."

When the NBA fans heard about the holiday event, they responded with a large number of comments. Many fans of the Rockets said that they will miss Westbrook and his community events. Others said that they are excited to see the NBA star "already winning" prior to the start of the season.