Russell Westbrook: Fans Sound off About NBA Star's First Washington Wizards Photoshoot
Former Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Washington Wizards. A trade between the two teams brought John Wall to Houston and sent Westbrook to a new destination after only one season in Texas. Now new images have surfaced that show Westbrook suited up for the first time in his new digs, which prompted a multitude of comments.
When NBA fans saw the Westbrook photoshoot, they reacted with both excitement and criticism. Those that dubbed the player "Westbrick" due to missed shots in the playoffs said that he would continue to struggle in games that count. Others took a different approach. They proclaimed that Westbrook looked like he was truly happy for the first time in his career. Many said that the change in location would be good for him and would lead to a championship title with the Wizards.
He will lead his team to the finals and prove that he's better than LeFraud— Clippers SZN (@ClipsGotNext_) December 7, 2020
first look at beal playing with westbrick pic.twitter.com/zxsthQl7y9— Obi Toppin SZN (@toppinSZN) December 7, 2020
He looks so happy in Washington. I hope he has great success. I’m being serious— Brandon (@bkeuning23) December 7, 2020
He looks happy. For the first time since his 2008/09 rookie year.— Kyrie Earving Johnson (YouTube parody) (@maverick_fat) December 7, 2020
He looks so much happier compared to when he was with ROCKETS— Danielle (@star1234_moon) December 7, 2020
He wanted to be there clown 🤡— FLEXX LEXX (@Lexxstayready) December 7, 2020
Russell refusing to win a 💍 as the #2 means he’s never going to get one at all.— mtm1980 (@mtm1980) December 7, 2020
Hes happy because he can hog the ball again...lmao what a bust this guy has been. He will NEVER win a title...— Thomas King#BLM🕹 (@GameStom_UD) December 7, 2020
😂 😂 😂— cj6239 (@cj62391) December 7, 2020
He always looks happy in preseason shoots. Its when he actually shoots, that things get sad— TCRVW (@tcrvw) December 7, 2020
Don’t blame him for the change. Gotta do what you gotta do— Oron (@orongram) December 7, 2020
Probably because it’s a brand new jersey.— DST (@DST2287) December 8, 2020
He looks so happy to be on another non championship team— 👑🐐 (@RIPkobebryant24) December 8, 2020
It just doesn’t look right— Davion James (@davionjamessss) December 7, 2020