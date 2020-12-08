Russell Westbrook: Fans Sound off About NBA Star's First Washington Wizards Photoshoot

Former Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Washington Wizards. A trade between the two teams brought John Wall to Houston and sent Westbrook to a new destination after only one season in Texas. Now new images have surfaced that show Westbrook suited up for the first time in his new digs, which prompted a multitude of comments.

When NBA fans saw the Westbrook photoshoot, they reacted with both excitement and criticism. Those that dubbed the player "Westbrick" due to missed shots in the playoffs said that he would continue to struggle in games that count. Others took a different approach. They proclaimed that Westbrook looked like he was truly happy for the first time in his career. Many said that the change in location would be good for him and would lead to a championship title with the Wizards.