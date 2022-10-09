Draymond Green Breaks Silence With Public Apology After Video Leaks of Jordan Poole Punch

NBA player Draymond Green apologized publicly and announced he is leaving his team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and teammate Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on myself, but also just give guys space," the Golden State Warriors forward said during a news conference on Oct. 8. "I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself ... take some time to let everything breathe."

Green apologized to Poole and the team on Thursday before practice prior to leaving the facilities. Along with a teamwide apology, Green also offered an apology to Poole's family and apologized to him individually, reported ESPN. Green said he did not know how Poole had received his regrets. "Jordan's feelings are the most important, and to be honest, I'm not sure how he feels," Green said. "That's not a bridge we have crossed yet, nor should it be a bridge we've crossed yet. The most important thing initially is to allow Jordan to work through his thoughts and not me try to persuade his thoughts one way or another."

Following a video of the incident that leaked on Friday, Green and the Warriors both decided he should take a leave of absence from the team. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne that the Warriors have also launched an investigation into the leak's source. "I watched the video 15 times, maybe more, because when I watched the video, I'm like, yo, this looks awful," Green said. "This looks even worse than I thought it was. It's pathetic."

In the video, there is no indication of the events leading up to Green punching Poole. Green refused to elaborate on what preceded it, saying he didn't want to use "sympathy tactics" or disclose information that might change people's opinions. According to him, it was not the result of his and Poole's impending and ongoing contract negotiations. In the same vein, Bob Myers, Warriors general manager, stated on Thursday that he believes the altercation was an exercise in normal in-practice trash-talking and that contract issues were not the cause, according to ESPN. "That day that took place I was in a very, very bad space mentally," Green said. "As a leader of this team, I needed to have a better feel for myself and just know and understand where my wick's end was and what could possibly push me the wrong way. Frankly, I didn't handle that well and I failed as a leader. I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader."

In his absence from the team, Green said he plans to work on himself but did not specify what those steps would be. "I like to keep my emotions to myself, but what I do want to change and what I do want to work on is how they end up coming out and how do you let them out without them coming out in a way you ultimately regret," Green said. "And this is one I sincerely regret. There are not many things in life I regret. I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader."

Poole and Green have a long-standing friendship, and Green said he knew he liked him when he saw Poole trash-talk at the player's first training camp. "My love is there, and my love ain't going nowhere. I will continue to support him and lead him," Green said. "Leading comes with a responsibility that I dropped the ball on. You have to rebuild the trust in that." The team has not made an official decision regarding Green's absence, reported ESPN. Still, Myers has said he doesn't anticipate he will miss any games, and Green plans to be available for the Oct. 18 bout against the Los Angeles Lakers.