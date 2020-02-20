NASCAR Fans React to Ross Chastain Being Named Ryan Newman’s Replacement for Pennzoil 400

Ryan Newman is out of the hospital after being injured during a wreck at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. However, he will not be racing this weekend as Ross Chastain will take his place at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“First and foremost, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who have offered support and taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing.”

When Chastain was told the news, he went to Twitter to make a statement.

“No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back. As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud,” he tweeted.

How do NASCAR fans feel about the change? Scroll down to find out.

Watermelon Man

One fan is all about Chastain taking Newman’s place due to the watermelon emojis. Chastain is nicknamed the Watermelon Man because of his background as a watermelon farmer. And after a win, Chastain will smash a watermelon to the ground at Victory Lane.

Great Choice

Great choice. Probably the best NASCAR driver without a full time Cup ride — epic.racing (@EpicRacingInsta) February 19, 2020

Another fan also loves the move as it will give Chastain an opportunity to show what he can do. This will be his 73rd appearance in a NASCAR Cup Series race and he took part in the Daytona 500 on Monday night finishing 25th.

Everything Worked Out

The fact that Chastain competes for a different team is what makes this more interesting. With the circumstances involving Newman, the NASCAR community got together and made sure the No. 6 Ford was driven this weekend.

Dale Earnhardt

Great choice love ross reminds me of Dale Earnheart — Donnie (@Donnie93971685) February 19, 2020

Another fan loves the move because Chastain reminds the fan of Dale Earnhardt. Earnhardt is a racing legend who won the Daytona 500 in 1998. He died in 2001 due to the injuries he suffered in the same race.

One Big Question

Will @RyanJNewman be back though? — Kevin Makens (@xxTigerShark) February 19, 2020

The move to replace Newman with Chastain is a popular one, but there are a few who are wondering when Newman will return to action. Right now, there is no timetable for Newman to return, but the focus for him his getting healthy and spending time with his family.

Thoughts on Newman

We are so glad Ryan is out of the hospital. It was scary watching it. I hope he makes a very quick recovery for his girls. I can’t imagine how they felt, but God was watching over him. -from my kids and me. — Kim Ivie (@rosefire24) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, another Twitter user took the time to express the love for Newman and being able to walk out of the hospital. Fans are still very happy about Newman being surviving the crash because things didn’t look too good for him on Monday night.

Drive Safe

🙏🙏🙏 Praying for safe driving for Ross and prayers to see Ryan able to go back to what he loves to do. If that is what he decides to do or is allowed to do. Continuing prayers for full and total restoration and healing for Ryan!! 💖💖💖🙏🙏🙏💖💖💖 — Kelly Hale (@KellyHa10656852) February 19, 2020

Safety comes first when on the track and this fan wishes Chastain to stay safe on Sunday. She also hopes that Newman is able to return quickly if that what he wants to do. But getting 100 percent healthy is the No. 1 goal.