Rose Bowl: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

With the arrival of New Year’s Day, football fans around the country are preparing for the most iconic bowl game of the year. The Rose Bowl, which is known as the granddaddy of them all, will take center stage as the Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers face off with bragging rights on the line. Here’s what time the game takes place.

The 106th Rose Bowl will take place at 5 p.m. ET and will be played at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The game will be aired on ESPN and streamed via the ESPN app. Those wanting to listen to the Rose Bowl on satellite radio can use channel 84 on SiriusXM.

Having two teams ranked among the top-ten in the NCAA also means that the announcing team will have to be one of ESPN’s best. Chris Fowler will take care of play-by-play duties, Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the color analyst, and Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will be working as the sideline reporters.

The longest-running bowl game in football, the Rose Bowl pits teams from the PAC-12 and the Big Ten against each other. Although this iconic game has also been occasionally used for the National Championship. For example, the battle between the Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans in 2006 took place at Rose Bowl Stadium and became known as one of the greatest games in college football history.

Wednesday’s battle between Wisconsin and Oregon will not be the first time that these two teams have met in the Rose Bowl. They also played in 2012, a game that the Ducks won 45-38.

Future Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kept Wisconsin in the team with three total touchdowns, but the defense was unable to contain Oregon running back De’Anthony Thomas. The future Kansas City Chiefs draft pick set a Rose Bowl record with a 91-yard touchdown run.

The rematch between these two teams could feature even more future NFL prospects considering that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has long been discussed as a top option in the upcoming NFL Draft. Wisconsin, on the other hand, has a 1,900-yard rusher in Jonathan Taylor that could impress NFL scouts with another big performance to cap off his season.

Considering the talent level on both teams, the belief is that the 10-3 Badgers and 11-2 Ducks will be evenly matched. Although Sports Illustrated has predicted a four-point win by Wisconsin.

(Photo Credit: David Madison/Getty Images)