Watch Ronda Rousey Get Her Stitches Taken out From Her Nearly Severed Hand

Ronda Rousey was able to get her stitches removed from finger from which she nearly severed last month amid filming for the Fox show, 9-1-1. The injury occurred when her hand was slammed against a door while filming a scene, but she was able to remain in character. The former UFC and WWE champion was forced to get surgery on the finger and she shared the injury on social media.

“I kind of had to give it a little bit of an oomph, like a push, and it either stalled at the top and came back down or it bounced back and came down,” Rousey said in the video, via Sports Illustrated. “But it was staying up enough for me to turn my back on it. I stepped out and the boat door slammed down. I thought I just jammed my nail … I was thinking ‘Ouch, f—. Don’t be a p—, just finish the scene.’ So I finished the scene.”

When filming was done, Rousey looked at the finger and realized what happened.

“I looked down and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Rousey recalled. “I remember turning towards the director and being like, ‘You guys aren’t going to like this, but my finger is no longer attached to my finger.’”

Rousey then had surgery on the finger and shared the story on Instagram.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1],” Rousey wrote. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

Rousey went on to say, “I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50 percent range of motion back in 3 days.”

Season 3 of 9-1-1 will air on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on Fox. And as far as her WWE career goes, Rousey is under contract until the 2021 season according to The Sun. However, she has declared the wanted to start a family with husband Travis Brownie and hasn’t been on WWE television since Wrestlemania back in April.