Dana White Drops Some Bad News for Ronda Rousey Fans Amid UFC Return Speculation

There have been rumors of Ronda Rousey returning to UFC after it was revealed that she's stepping away from WWE. And while it would make sense for Rousey to return for UFC 300 next spring, it looks like that won't be the case. UFC president Dana White recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said Rousey is not returning to UFC anytime soon.

"There's no shot," White said. "She's accomplished everything she set out to do." White went on to say that Rousey is happy with what she has done in the world of mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. "Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she's done it," he explained. "Now she's starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she's still making a lot of money in sponsorships."

Rousey, 36, hasn't competed in a UFC match since losing to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. That was her second consecutive loss as she fell to Holly Holm in November 2015. Rousey competed in 14 MMA matches and won 12 of them. And of those 12 victories, nine came by submission and three came by knockout. After Nunes defeated Rousey, she went on to win nine of her next 10 matches and retired as the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

After UFC, Rousey signed a full-time contract with WWE in 2017. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in April 2018 and won a mixed tag team match with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Later in the year, Rousey would win the Raw Women's Championship and held the title for 232 days before losing it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Rousey stepped away from WWE after the loss at WrestleMania and returned in January 2022. In that year, Rousey would win the SmackDown Women's World Championship twice. She would then partner with Shayna Baszler, which would then lead to the two feuding against each other. Rousey's last match in WWE was against Baszler at SummerSlam in August.

After stepping away from WWE in 2019, Rousey talked about her future with the company. "They say that no one really retires, so we'll see," Rousey told UFC's Megan Olivi, per Last Word on Sports. "I'm trying to do the baby thing right now so we're taking it by year, but I do miss a lot of little things about it. Me and the girls would do little ritual, little things that you would do throughout the day…It's fun watching, but I'm also happy to be resting."