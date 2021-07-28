Ronda Rousey Blasts Simone Biles Critics After Exit From Olympics

✖

Simone Biles made headlines when she decided to withdraw from the team gymnastics competition in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health, leading to many sharing their own opinion on the situation. There were some to criticize Biles for pulling out of the competition because they felt she was quitting on her team. Former UFC star and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey went to Twitter to blast the Biles critics.

"Everyone judging [Simone Biles] doesn’t know their foot from their a—hole when it comes to being in her position, Biles wrote. "She’s on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter. Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside. She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in." Rousey is known for the work she has done in UFC and WWE, but she was also an Olympian, earning the bronze medal for judo at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Biles not only withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, but she also dropped out of the individual all-around contest on Wednesday. "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles was withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Team USA won the silver medal on Tuesday. After the event, Biles spoke to reporters about her situation. "Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out," she said. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head."

Jade Carey will take Biles' place in the all-around competition. Biles is still scheduled to participate in the individual events next week, but USA Gymnastics said she will be evaluated before a decision has been made. Biles is set to compete in the vault and floor exercises on Sunday. She won the gold medal in both events at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.