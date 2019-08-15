Police Video Released Shows Arizona Cardinals COO Ron Minegar Failing DUI Test

Authorities have released footage of Arizona Cardinals Chief Operating Officer Ron Minegar being pulled over and arrested for suspicion of DUI. The incident occurred on August 10 and police say Minegar was pulled over after witnesses saw him swerving down the road and nearly hitting a curb as well as a person on a motorcycle. According to the police report, Minegar and his SUV smelled like alcohol which led to the police asking him to get out of the car and taking field sobriety tests.

Minegar failed two of the three sobriety test and he refused to take a breathalyzer test. That led to officers arresting him and they drew blood for testing. The results of the blood test have yet to be revealed, but the damage has already been done.

The Cardinals have released a statement on the situation and “serious consequences” face the 60-year-old executive.

“He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself,” read the team’s statement from Sunday via Arizona Sports. “According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”

Minegar is entering his 20th season with the Cardinals and according to his bio on the team’s website, he’s responsible for “developing the club’s annual strategic plan and overseeing all aspects of the Cardinals business operations. He oversees the team’s Marketing, Business Development, Communications, Broadcast, Ticket Sales, Premium Hospitality, Community Relations, Stadium Operations, International Initiatives and Alumni Programs functions.”

This is not the first time a Cardinals executive has been in trouble with the law. Last year, team general manager Steve Keim was arrested for DUI after police pulled him over and noticing the smell of alcohol inside his truck. Police said Keim’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery” and he refused to take any field sobriety test due to “pre-existing knee injury.”

“I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions,” Keim said in a statement released by the team via NFL.com. “Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again.”

This is not the way the Cardinals want to start the 2019 season after suffering a 3-13 record last year.