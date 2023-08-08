Roman Reigns Reportedly Suffers Injury During WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns suffered an injury during his match at SummerSlam on Saturday night, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The injury was confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, indicating the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion got injured early in the Tribal Combat match for Jey Uso. Details of Reigns' injury are not known, but Sapp said that Reigns will appear at WWE SmackDown this Friday. As for after WWE SmackDown, Reigns is not advertised for any future WWE TV episodes for the next few months, according to Sapp. At SummerSlam, Reigns won the match against Jey Uso and has been champion for over 1,070 days.

"Roman Reigns got hurt in the match. I haven't watched the beginning of the match over again, but I heard it was relatively early," Meltzer said. "I don't know the nature of the injury. I just heard that he worked the match hurt. He worked the match hurt, he got hurt early in the match."

It's interesting to see what direction WWE goes with Reigns since he has been champion for nearly three years and has taken on nearly everyone on the roster. But Cody Rhodes, who lost to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April, hinted at facing Reigns again when speaking to reporters after SummerSlam.

"I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are," Rhodes said, per ComicBook.com. "We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I've been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is 'get back.' I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome. I'm not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is, including three (matches) with Brock Lesnar. That would be what I would hope, but consistently surprised, you never know. I don't mean that as a tagline. With me, on Monday nights, you never know. It's been a great surprise so far."

Reigns won the Universal Championship on Aug. 30, 2020, when he defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. He won the WWE Championship on Apr. 3, 2022, after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.