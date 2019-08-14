Roman Reigns Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

WWE superstar Roman Reigns will be a member of the company for a few more years as he recently signed a contract extension according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. The actual details of the contract were not revealed, but Satin did say Reigns signed his contract back in July.

Things have been going well for Reigns who returned to action earlier this year after missing the last few months of 2018 due to his cancer diagnosis. Back in October 2018, Reigns announced he’s battling with leukemia and was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship belt. He was originally diagnosed with the disease back in May 2007 when he signed a deal with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. It went into remission two years after the diagnosis.

Reigns returned to action in February and announced the cancer was in remission once again and he came back to in-ring action shortly after the announcement. Reigns doesn’t have any championship belts around his waist, but he recently won an ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment.

Last month, Reigns’ new movie, Hobbs and Shaw was release which also stars his cousins and former WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It has been one of the more popular films of the summer, grossing over $330 million worldwide.

Even though Johnson and Reigns were cousins, Johnson had no idea Reigns wanted to be in the movie.

“Yeah, it’s kind of a funny story. I kind of just snuck my audition tape in there, Reigns said in an interview with Comics Beat. I did pretty well, and it worked its way up the channels and then finally DJ hit me up and said, ‘What the heck? I didn’t know you wanted to be a part of this,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, totally,’ but I think at that point, they had already gotten a good idea of what I was able to do and know who I was and see me on tape and get a feel for what was auditioning for the role rather than me just getting there, and they’re like, ‘Who the heck signed this guy up? We have no clue what he can do, and he’s not performing to the standard they had hoped,’ so I just wanted to make sure they knew exactly what they were getting.”

Reigns made his WWE debut in 2012 and has emerged as one of the organization’s top stars. In his seven years in WWE, Reigns has won the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the Universal Championship once.