Roman Reigns Appears in Netflix's 'The Wrong Missy,' and Fans Are Loving It

WWE star Roman Reigns appeared in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin, Dwayne Johnson. This led to calls for him to do even more acting in the future. Reigns has since landed a small role in Netflix's comedy, The Wrong Missy, and fans are excited.

The professional wrestler did not have a prominent role in the film, but he entertained many fans with his time on screen. He threatened to beat up David Spade after a mix-up at the bar. While he did not say much during the interaction, the viewers still appreciated that he appeared to have the proper comedic timing to pull off the scene. Although a few fans admitted that they had tuned in just to watch him on the screen.

With The Wrong Missy releasing on Netflix on Wednesday, wrestling fans and casual viewers alike had the opportunity to watch Reigns in action. While the film reviews were mixed, there was no shortage of compliments for the professional wrestler. Those that watched the movie felt that he was perfect for his brief role and should be given future opportunities in Hollywood.