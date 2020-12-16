NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Unsure About In-Person Attendance at Super Bowl

✖

Super Bowl LV is still on despite the growing positive COVID-19 cases. However, it's possible the game will be played in front of a limited number of fans. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to reporters during a conference call on Monday and revealed that the league is still working out how many people can attend the biggest game of the year, which will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in early February.

"We will be working with public officials and the health officials to define that as we get closer to the game," Goodell said via Yahoo Sports. “I’m not sure there’s a specific number that we are confident saying this is what it will be. But obviously, our focus will be keeping them safe, whoever is there. ... We will not make projections about what the current environment will be 55 days from now."

Before the start of the 2020 season, there was talk of the Super Bowl being pushed back if the season was delayed. The good news for the league is the season started on time, and despite a few setbacks, zero games have been canceled, which is a good sign for the Super Bowl to be played on Feb. 7. Goodell was at Raymond James Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Sunday and told reporters he felt safe while watching the game.

"I was incredibly impressed with the fans,” Goodell said. "Everyone looked comfortable, happy, safe. We felt entirely safe. People wearing PPE and keeping social-distancing. A lot of assistance around the stadium as I walked around. ... I just thought it was incredibly well done, having been in several stadiums."

NFL stadiums have been either empty or had a limited number of fans for games this season. The league could look to Major League Baseball when it comes to fan attendance as the league had a limited crowd at the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The NFL could limit the numbers of fans to 20%, which would make the max attendance at 13,100. But another factor for the NFL everything that goes with the game, including the halftime show, which is performed by The Weeknd. This will something the league will continue to discuss for another few weeks.