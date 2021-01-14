Rockets Trade James Harden to Nets Following Public Falling out, and Fans Sound Off
Wednesday morning, news surfaced that the Houston Rockets told James Harden to remain at home after he publicly criticized the team and said that it "can't be fixed." There were already rumors circulating about a potential trade, but the Rockets confirmed them with a blockbuster deal that sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade that involved both players and draft picks.
NBA fans reacted to the Harden trade in a wide variety of ways. Some made several jokes about the former Houston Rockets player's activities away from the court and how this deal would impact local businesses. Others said that he would form a powerhouse trio with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Of course, one group of fans said that the Nets were just wasting money and that no super team could compete with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brooklyn adding Harden to the Nets locker room pic.twitter.com/NSCuUYWZvO— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 13, 2021
prevnext
“Let’s see what DA has to say about this trade”
“I think James needs to stop eating so m——“
“Thanks DA” pic.twitter.com/mzsqWc3udP— Noah Sayed (@Noah_Sayed529) January 13, 2021
Brooklyn strippers pic.twitter.com/k8Limrp244— Les Grossman (@FUrOwnFace) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Please. Bubble ship was a cake walk.— Santonio Tanderas (@youngsantandy) January 13, 2021
We wont miss the ball hog. Sorry not sorry. Hardin is not Championship level material. Learn to share the ball. So long— DispatchGuyIsMarathonTrainingGuy 🏃♂️🏃♂️ (@dispatchguy02) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Kyrie, KD, and Harden.. imagine trying to deal with all 3 of those emotional recks 😂 feel so bad for Steve Nash— roy (@roymccoy22) January 13, 2021
That’s what was said about Harden & Westbrook in Houston reuniting! 🤣🤣— K (@MomOfSydBlake) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Lmaooooooo. Nets should try getting Kyrie back in the building before they add another nut. This team is 24/7 must watch.— AlexCoraSZN (@therealmattVids) January 13, 2021
They really think they did something 🥱 Lakers in 5 pic.twitter.com/icMzkeOliw— cruz 💥 (@xocruz_) January 13, 2021
January 13, 2021prevnext
No cap this hurt my feelings thanks for all the work you put in for us @JHarden13 still riding with you big dawg https://t.co/TL1CCvc1dY— TFFG (@jordi__40) January 13, 2021
prevnext
🏀 James Harden, Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant on the same team 🤔 #WonderHowTheChemistryWillBe— Kappa Moze 🇲🇿💛 (@NunoZaqueu) January 13, 2021
Brooklyn strip club owners right now: pic.twitter.com/6b9qkkXq98— Dan Orlovsky’s Burner (@OrlovskyBurner) January 13, 2021
prev
Nets fans rn: pic.twitter.com/DikAExPXQz— Marooner (@Marooner1x) January 13, 2021