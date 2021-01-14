Rockets Trade James Harden to Nets Following Public Falling out, and Fans Sound Off

Wednesday morning, news surfaced that the Houston Rockets told James Harden to remain at home after he publicly criticized the team and said that it "can't be fixed." There were already rumors circulating about a potential trade, but the Rockets confirmed them with a blockbuster deal that sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade that involved both players and draft picks.

NBA fans reacted to the Harden trade in a wide variety of ways. Some made several jokes about the former Houston Rockets player's activities away from the court and how this deal would impact local businesses. Others said that he would form a powerhouse trio with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Of course, one group of fans said that the Nets were just wasting money and that no super team could compete with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.