Rob Gronkowski Blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' Comment

When Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, he talked about his chances of winning the MVP award for the fifth time in his career. That didn't sit well with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski who talked about the comment on Up and Adams with host Kay Adams. Gronkowski said Rodgers needs to get his priorities straight when it comes to his goals in the NFL.

"I'm totally fine with everything he said, except one major part, and that's the 'MVP again,'" Gronk said. "It's just that 'I think I can win another Super Bowl,' and then, that would have been totally fine. Why are you thinking MVP? Like, don't you want Super Bowls? Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award."

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers talked about his future in the NFL and if he can still play at a high level. "Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest," Rodgers said. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure. But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it's got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward."

Gronkowski played with Tom Brady his entire NFL career and won four Super Bowls with him. That's just as many MVP awards as Rodgers, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback has only played in and won one Super Bowl. "We all know that you've won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you've won than MVPs," Gronkowski said of Rodgers. "That's why I'm just a little confused about that quote that he just had. It should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice [as good]." Rodgers may have won just won Super Bowl, but it doesn't diminish his NFL legacy. Along with his championship and four MVP wins, Rodgers was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times, named to the All-Pro Team five times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team with Brady.