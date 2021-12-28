Rob Dyrdek’s Family Is Picture Perfect in New Christmas Photos

Rob Dyrdek and his family enjoyed their Christmas. The 47-year-old former pro skater went to Instagram to post Christmas photos of his family, which includes his wife Bryiana Noelle Flores Dyrdek and their two children — Kodah Dash and Nala Ryan. The first photo shows Dyrdek and Bryiana posing in front of the Christmas tree while the two children are hiding behind Santa Claus. Another photo shows just Dyrdek and Bryianatogether, while another photo shows Dyrdek with Kodah. The final two photos are of the family together in front of Santa and sitting on the steps.

Dyrdek made a name for himself in the skateboarding world but took his brand to new heights when he starred in the reality series Rob & Big on MTV in 2006. In 2009, Dyrdek began starting the series Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and in 2011, Dyrdek became the host and executive producer of the series Ridiculousness which continues to air today.

In an interview with Hero back in March, Dyrdek talked about getting in the right head headspace while competing. “It’s been many years since I was a pro skateboarder and boy, do I wish I understood what I understand now at 46 years old,” Dyrdek said. “When you look back, you just can’t underestimate how having a really clear system allows your brain to essentially control your muscle firing so much more clearly and build that muscle memory that it takes to learn a new trick.”

Dyrdek continued: “When I was young, I would be like, “I’m just going to go for it.” And then you’re taking slams and just hoping that you get it without going through that sort of process.”

Dyrdek and Bryiana got married in September 2015. In a previous interview, Bryiana revealed how the two met. “[Dyrdek] started following me on Twitter, and then he started DMing, and then he started texting me and asked if I wanted to hang out,” Bryiana stated. “I was posting about an animal shelter in Bakersfield that was going out of business so they had to find new homes… so he was like, ‘I was thinking we could take a helicopter and save some puppies,’ but I didn’t know him well enough to know that he was joking.”