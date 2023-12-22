8 Christmas Movies and Holiday Specials for Sports Fans

Christmas is right around the corner, and there are plenty of movies and television specials to get everyone ready for the holiday. There are even some Christmas films and TV specials for sports fans, including a special Ted Lasso animated special that debuted in 2021. This is good for those who miss the series as it's likely it's not returning for a fourth season. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has her own Christmas special, and it includes members of the Ted Lasso cast.

"Nick[Mohammed] and I are planning on being in something together because we just feed off each other brilliantly. And we look funny," Waddingham told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was down with it immediately. I wanted to make sure that he was like a throughline because he's so brilliant at physical comedy. And then, of course, I had to have my girl Juno Temple turning up. Of course I did. She's always buying people presents. She's the greatest gift-giver. Anything she buys you, you'll like the packaging just as much as the gift. So, we thought we would lean into that a bit and get her bringing me presents. Because she wasn't available in London, we had the conceit that, after the special, I flew to L.A. and shot that with her. So, that's an insert.