8 Christmas Movies and Holiday Specials for Sports Fans
'Ted Lasso' and a 'Rocky' film headline the list.
Christmas is right around the corner, and there are plenty of movies and television specials to get everyone ready for the holiday. There are even some Christmas films and TV specials for sports fans, including a special Ted Lasso animated special that debuted in 2021. This is good for those who miss the series as it's likely it's not returning for a fourth season. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has her own Christmas special, and it includes members of the Ted Lasso cast.
"Nick[Mohammed] and I are planning on being in something together because we just feed off each other brilliantly. And we look funny," Waddingham told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was down with it immediately. I wanted to make sure that he was like a throughline because he's so brilliant at physical comedy. And then, of course, I had to have my girl Juno Temple turning up. Of course I did. She's always buying people presents. She's the greatest gift-giver. Anything she buys you, you'll like the packaging just as much as the gift. So, we thought we would lean into that a bit and get her bringing me presents. Because she wasn't available in London, we had the conceit that, after the special, I flew to L.A. and shot that with her. So, that's an insert. Here's a look at eight Christmas movies and holiday specials for sports fans.
'Ted Lasso ' Holiday Special
Ted Lasso is a huge hit for Apple TV+ as it has won multiple Emmy Awards. This year, AppleTV+ released a five-minute animated special that features the voices of the Ted Lasso cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. The special can be seen on AppleTV+ or on its YouTube page.
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
This animated special follows Robbie, a reindeer who looks to join Santa Claus' sleigh team just like his father Rudolph. He travels to the North Pole and encounters Blitzen, who looks to "destroy" Robbie.
Santa With Muscles
Everybody talks about the best Christmas movies... but what about the worst?
Here's mine: 'Santa with Muscles' starring Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/QO0uFcoHxk— Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) December 22, 2021
As mentioned earlier, Santa with Muscles features Hulk Hogan, and he plays a self-made billionaire who gets in trouble after playing paintball. He is targeted by police, leading him to hide in a mall and wearing a Santa Clause outfit. Hogan's character hits his head, resulting in amnesia and being convinced he's Santa Claus.
Miracle
This not a Christmas movie, but it does have a Christmas scene. Miracle is a film based on the United States Hockey team upsetting the Soviet professionals in the 1980 Winter Olympics. The film was well-received by critics and earned $64.5 million at the box office.
Rocky IV
Rocky IV is not considered a Christmas movie, but the fight between Rocky and Ivan Drago does happen on Christmas Day. At the end of the fight, Rocky wished his son a Merry Christmas as he celebrates his big win.
Santa's Little Helper
The Miz must be working on the Santa’s Little Helper sequel wearing that elf outfit #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wJdb8lskSW— Tim S 🏒🐧 (@TatorTim412) December 13, 2022
WWE's The Miz starred in the direct to TV film Santa's Little Helper and played the role of Dax and a greedy corporate man who gets fired a loses everything. He is then reviewed by Bille, an elf from the North Pole, to be Santa's little helper. Former WWE Superstars Paige and Maryse also star in the film.
Christmas Bounty
Before Santa's Little Helper, The Miz also starred in the TV film Christmas Bounty. It also features Francia Raisa, Will Greenberg and Chelan Simmons.
The Big Show Show: Christmas
WWE's The Big Show had his own series on Netflix, but it was canceled after one season. In the final episode, the cast of The Big Show Show get together for a special Christmas episode, which can now be seen on the streaming service.