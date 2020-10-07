Road Warrior Animal's Death Occurred During Anniversary Getaway With His Wife

✖

Professional wrestler Joe Laurinaitis, who performed as Road Warrior Animal, passed away in late September due to natural causes. Now TMZ has learned that he died while on a quick getaway to Margaritaville Lake Resorts in Osage Beach, Missouri. He and his wife were celebrating their wedding anniversary.

TMZ obtained a copy of the police report from the evening and learned that Laurinaitis had set up a "romantic evening" for himself and his wife, Kim. They started with a fancy dinner before returning to their room on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The romantic setting also featured rose petals and a gift basket. However, Laurinaitis suffered a medical emergency and collapsed on the bed.

According to the police report, Kim tried to perform CPR on her husband. He could not be saved and was pronounced dead when the authorities arrived. The medical examiner launched an investigation into the former professional wrestler's death and noted the medication collected from the room.

"One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent the majority of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk," WWE previously said in a statement announcing Laurinaitis' death. "Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors. With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes, and an impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed. Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase 'Road Warrior pop' has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since."

Many peers and fans alike responded to Laurinaitis' death with countless tributes on social media. Former wrestling manager Paul Ellering, for example, responded by sharing his thoughts and condolences on the passing of the wrestling legend. He posted a photo of them together long after their time together with the Road Warriors, AKA the Legion of Doom, and referred to Laurinaitis as a partner, warrior and friend.

Similarly, both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Hulk Hogan reflected on their previous battles against Laurinaitis and Road Warrior Hawk. Johnson said that the two men took care of him when he was learning to be a wrestler on the road and referred to them as the greatest tag team of all time. Hogan, on the other hand, shared a video of him wrestling the Road Warriors in Tokyo and said that the two tag team members have unfinished business following their deaths.