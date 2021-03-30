Road Dogg: Major Update on WWE Legend's Health After Apparent Heart Attack

✖

WWE legend "Road Dogg" Brian James seems to be doing much better after suffering an apparent heart attack last week. James' wife Tracy went to Facebook on Tuesday to announce that her husband has no heart blockages and will be released from the hospital today. She also said that James' heart is in good shape.

"Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever!!" Tracy wrote. "My husband has no blockages and he’s getting to come home today; we still have some doctor visits to take him to, but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers. I do believe in that." Last week, Tracy revealed that James suffered an apparent heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando, where he worked the NXT tapings.

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and texts," she wrote as reported by Wrestling Inc. "Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done."

Tracy continued: “He’s always been on [blood pressure] meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck, but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian; he feels horrible, and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much!" Shortly after his health scare, James went to Facebook and sent a message to his fans.

"I am going thru some things right now," James wrote. "Gods got me right where I’m supposed to be, doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. Thank you, God!" James, 51, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X. During his time in WWE, James won the WWE Tag Team Championship six times with Billy Gunn as The New Age Outlaws. He also won the Hardcore Championship and Intercontinental Championship. James has worked for WWE in a backstage capacity since 2011. He has recently been helping out at NXT with his D-Generation X partners, Triple H and Shawn Michaels.