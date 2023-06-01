'Rise & Grind': Cris Cyborg Tackles Boxing in Exclusive Sneak Peek of OFTV Series

Cris Cyborg will be featured in a new sports series for OFTV. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive sneak peek of the series premiere of Rise & Grind, which features Cyborg making the transition from mixed martial arts to boxing. Rise & Grind will premiere on OFTV on June 8.

Cyborg is one of the most successful MMA fighters of all time. She has a career record of 26-2 and is the only person in MMA history to win championships in Incivta, Strikeforce, UFC and Bellator to become a Grand Slam Champion. Cyborg's last MMA match was on April 23, 2022, when she defeated Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279. She successfully defended the Bellator Women's Featherweight World Championship and is currently a free agent.

One of Cyborg's losses was to Amanda Nunes, who is the reigning UFC Women's Featherweight and Bantamweight Champion. When Cyborg spoke to Henry Cejudo last year, she shared her thoughts on Nunes.

"You guys call Amanda GOAT, but man, she has more losses than me. She don't stay 14 years undefeated," Cyborg said, per MMA Junkie. "OK, I lost the fight (against) her, yeah, but it happens. You know, sometimes it's not your day. Sometimes it happens. But the history, how long, it's not just about one fight."

Cyborg also spoke to MMA Junkie about a potential rematch with Nunes. "If Amanda Nunes gets out of the UFC, this rematch can happen," Cyborg said. "If she just continues in the UFC, it's hard to happen. The UFC doesn't like to pay the fighters."

For her boxing career, Cyborg has competed in two matches and won both of them. She made her boxing debut in September and defeated Simon da Silva via unanimous decision. She then defeated Gabrielle Halloway via unanimous decision in December.

After winning her boxing debut, Cyborg responded to being called out by top boxer Kaite Taylor. "Everything you do, you want to be the best at what you do. I may start saying, 'No early boxing,' but if I have an opportunity to fight for the belt… Like Katie Taylor. She called me out yesterday. She fought, she won. Congratulations," Cyborg said to Cejudo, per MMA News. "She said if the fans want to watch this fight. If you want to watch this fight, I'm gonna be willing to do it."

Rise & Grind is a new series that will show that will go behind the scenes with top-performing athletes from around the world and what it takes to be a world champion. The series will steam on OFTV, a free-to-view safe-for-work streaming app and platform from OnlyFans, and is available globally on most major app stores.