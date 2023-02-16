Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance Labeled 'Disgusting' by WWE Legend

One WWE legend did not enjoy Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Goldberg recently spoke about the performance on his CarCast podcast with Matt "The Motorator" D'Andria and let everyone know that he did not like what Rihanna brought to the table.

"I thought Rihanna was frickin' horrible," Goldberg said, per Fox News. "I was disgusted by it. That's all. Let's just say that. I thought it was horrible." And when D'Andria said that the show was "kind of boring" Goldberg agreed by saying that's "the understatement of the year." Per TMZ Sports, Goldberg said he had a problem with Rihanna's crotch grab and also mentioned that the artist made the performance too much about herself.

Another WWE star, MVP, went to Twitter to share his thoughts on the halftime show but also take shots at the critics. "I've noticed that a lot of the people that find Rihanna offensive or are 'disgusted' by her performance at the SB are not at all bothered by a presidential candidate bragging about 'grabbing women by the (cat emoji) or a first lady posting nude. Interesting…'" he wrote. "Serious question. I didn't see the SB halftime show. What was it about her performance that some people find so offensive?" he added.

Goldberg may not have liked Rihanna's show, but more people tuned in to see the show than the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It was reported that 118.7 million people watched the nine-time Grammy winner in action. The game itself drew 113.1 million total viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital.

What was impressive about Rihanna's performance is she did it while pregnant with her second child. She didn't reveal the pregnancy until she was on stage, but fans of the 34-year-old enjoyed her performance that included her unborn child.

When speaking to Britsh Vogue, Rihanna explained why she decided to perform at the Super Bowl after saying no in 2019. "There's still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes," she said, "but it's powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level."