Rick Ross Drops F-Bomb Live on 'AEW Dynamite' With Keith Lee

Rick Ross had some fun during his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) appearance. The 46-year-old rapper was seen on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday as the mediator between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. And when he was talking to Lee, Ross dropped the f-bomb by saying he's a "big motherf—." While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Ross talked about dropping the f-bomb on live television.

"I'm taking you behind the scenes, this is the biggest boss Ricky Rozay, no one can tell me what to say," Ross said, per Fightful. "It was a gift for me to be there, I love AEW. It was a huge gift. When I got in there, I had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kind of turned his back to me and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and trapezoids, I had to express my heart. He's a big motherf—. He really is."

Ross was also asked if he would be giving more gifts to AEW by returning. "It's a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan, Tony Khan is a cool motherf—," he said. "I feel the energy. One time for all the real wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones who wear their plastic masks. The ones who drag their belts on the cement as they walk into the arena. I love you guys. We are number one in anything other than accusations. FALSE ACCUSATIONS!"

Lee joined AEW in February after spending three years in WWE. He would team up with Strickland, another former WWE Superstar, and the two would win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in July. They would lose the titles to The Acclaimed in September and have now gone their separate ways.

Ross has released 11 albums since 2006 and is known for his hit songs such as Hustlin', Push It, The Boss, Aston Martin Music and Stay Shcemin. For the 2023 Grammy Awards, Ross earned three nominations for the song God Did by DJ Khaled. Ross is featured in the song along with Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy.