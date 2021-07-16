Richard Sherman Breaks Silence on Getting Arrested for Domestic Violence

✖

Richard Sherman is speaking out on his arrest earlier this week. The NFL free-agent cornerback went to social media to talk about what happened on Tuesday night in Seattle. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and attempting to break into his in-law's home.

"I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night," Sherman wrote. "I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time."

Sherman was arrested on a burglary domestic violence charge. The former San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks cornerback is set to appear at his arraignment on Friday and is facing five misdemeanor charges, including domestic violence counts- criminal trespass in the second degree and malicious mischief in the third degree - along with resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers, according to ESPN.

Sherman's father-in-law, Raymond, Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and pepper spray when Sherman was attempted to break down their front door. According to police reports, Sherman displayed "severe mood swings and slurred speech, had bloodshot, watery eyes, and had the odor of intoxicants emitting from his person" when in contact with authorities. At the time, Sherman said he was upset over his kids being taken away from him, according to reports.

When Sherman was arrested, he reportedly was joking with one of the troopers that took him to the ground. The reports said that Sherman was "polite and cooperative" at the hospital where he was taken to be treated for a police dog bite while getting into an altercation with police. Sherman was released from jail without bail after a hearing Thursday. He is not to have contact with Moss, he can't drink any alcohol or use any nonprescription drugs and he can't possess a weapon.