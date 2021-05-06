Just-Released WWE Superstars Launch New Endeavor

✖

Two recently released WWE Superstars are up to something big. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, who went by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in WWE, revealed they are launching a new podcast. Very little information other than the title, Off Her Chops, has been released about the podcast. But according to the official Twitter page, it will be a "variety podcast hosted by Cassie Lee & Jessie." There is no date on when the podcast will premiere or how fans can listen to it.

The news of the podcast comes nearly one month after Lee and McKay were released by WWE due to budget cuts. The duo made their main roster debut as the Iiconics in April 2018 after spending three years in NXT. They won the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2019 and held on to the titles for 120 days. Last year, the IIconics were split up, and Lee went to Raw while McKay went to SmackDown. The releases of both were surprising considering they were entertaining and had a strong fanbase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Lee (@cassielee)

“Although my heart is in need of some repairs I must send out some thanks,” Lee wrote on social media when learning she was released from WWE. “To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you. I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I’ll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn’t have had these opportunities without you!"

McKay also sent a message to her fans as soon as she was released. “Thank you WWE, Vince McMahon & HHH for the past 6 years," she wrote. "They have fulfilled my dreams entirely from being a 10-year-old girl that fell in love with WWE from the moment I saw The Rock on TV and now I’m walking away with so many incredible moments from Super Showdown in front of my friends and family, to winning the tag team championships at Wrestlemania."

Lee and McKay were two of the 10 Superstars who were released. The most notable one was Samoa Joe who looked like he was going to make a comeback after spending a lot of time with the Raw broadcast team.