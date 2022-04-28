Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry Buy Into Major Business Venture

✖

Reese Witherspoon and Derrick Henry are now owners of a pro sports team. This week, the Nashville Soccer Club of the MLS announced the Academy Award-winning actress and the Tennessee Titans star running back have joined the team's ownership group. Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth is also a minority owner of Nashville SC. The announcement comes right before the team is set to open its new home Geodis Park.

"As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club!" Witherspoon said. "The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience."

Witherspoon continued, "The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I'm thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"

Henry is also excited about the new venture. "As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," Henry said. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."

Nashville SC was founded in 2017 but began playing in the MLS in 2020. In its first MLS season, Nashville finished with an 8-7-8 record and reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The improved in 2021 with a 12-4-18 record and finished third in the conference. "We meant it when we said we were doing this in Nashville, with Nashville and for Nashville," Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram said. "Having Derrick, Reese and Jim join our group signals our commitment to being a club that is going to do things at the highest level and with the best Nashville has to offer."