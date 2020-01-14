Ravens vs. Titans: Fan Dies After Collapsing During Game at M&T Bank Stadium

A man who was at the Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens playoff game on Saturday night collapsed and died according to the Baltimore Sun. The team confirmed the news on Sunday. The name of the man has not been released but the incident happened at the upper deck of the stadium. The death has been ruled an accidental fall based on the report.

“We can confirm there was an incident last night at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck,” a Ravens spokesman said. “Medical personnel arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. We expect to have more information later.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is not the first time the Ravens dealt with a fatal accident at their stadium. Back in December, a body was found in a portable bathroom at the stadium parking lot. The person was not identified at the time and it was the second time a person has died in a portable bathroom in 2019. The Ravens did not have a game at M&T Bank Stadium when the body was found.

As for the playoff game, the Ravens, who came into the contest with the NFL’s best record (14-2) fell to the Titans 28-12 in what many will call one of the biggest upsets of the season. The Ravens were considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl and now they will have to wait until next year to make another run at the title.

“I feel like we [were] too excited,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said per the team’s website. “We wanted to score points, like right away, as soon as they scored. But we just got out of our element a little too fast, you know, trying to beat them to the punch.”

With the win, the Titans advance to the AFC Championship and they will face the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first time the Titans will play in the conference championship game since 2002.

“It feels great,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “It feels great to watch the players execute a gameplan that the coaches worked very hard at. All the credit goes to the coaches and, most especially, the players. They’re the ones that went out and executed. They were locked in all week. We came here in a hostile and difficult environment and were able to get off to the fast start we talked about.”