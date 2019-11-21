Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Leads Pro Bowl Voting Ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is very popular with NFL fans as he’s currently leading all players in Pro Bowl voting. The NFL released an early look at Pro Bowl voting by fans and Jackson had 146,171 votes. He has more votes that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has 116,325 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who has 115,370. Here’s a look at the top-five vote-getters for the 2020 Pro Bowl.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – 146,171

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 116,325

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks – 115,370

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings – 106,167

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers – 100,218

Jackson, 22, was drafted by the Ravens in the first round last year, but there was speculation about him being able to play quarterback in the NFL. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com took a look at Jackson before the draft, saying he can’t be measured by the NFL standards when playing quarterback because of how he plays. However, he can be a dangerous player at the next level because of his speed and his accuracy.

“Evaluating Jackson against the NFL standards for the position will cause him to come up short. However, he has rare speed and athleticism and can single-handedly win games,” Zierlein wrote. “Jackson’s accuracy is clearly spotty and teams must decide the level of accuracy they are willing to live with relative to his ability to create explosive plays. Jackson may need to operate in an offense ready to integrate RPOs (run/pass options) along with heavy play-action.”

“Like Deshaun Watson in 2017, Jackson has the ability to counter mental mistakes and turnovers with a high number of explosive, touchdown-making plays. He has star potential, but his success will rest heavily upon his ability to stay healthy.”

During his rookie season, Jackson started seven games and posted a 6-1 record. In those seven games, Jackson threw for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions with a 84.5 passer rating. He also rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns, with his play helping the Ravens reach the playoffs. This year, Jackson is one of the top MVP candidates, completing 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,258 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 106.3 passer rating. And his ground game is strong, rushing for 781 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry which leads the NFL.