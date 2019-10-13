Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Sets NFL Record for Fastest in Reaching 1,000 Points

When the Baltimore Ravens took the field to face off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, all attention was on second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson and his ability to make plays in multiple ways. However, kicker Justin Tucker turned heads of his own. With a 40-yard field goal, the Ravens kicker became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 1,000 points.

With a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter, Tucker trotted out to the field to extend his team’s advantage. He converted on the 40-yarder while achieving history at the same time. The Ravens ultimately defeated the rival Bengals 23-17, moving them to 4-2 on the season. Cincinnati, on the other hand, is now 0-6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is the second time in two weeks that Tucker’s kicks have made headlines. In week five, he converted on all four of his field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a game-winner in overtime.

Congrats to Justin Tucker for winning his 10th AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. Tucker: “You don’t want to be good one time. You want to be consistently good to be great. Then you want to be consistently great to have a legendary career.”pic.twitter.com/uzGDniCdQe — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 9, 2019

This record-breaking kick against the Bengals was Tucker’s first of three on the day, giving him 250 successful field goals in his career. He has now put together 750 points in field goals alone, and the 258 extra points take him over 1,000.

Since being added to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has become the picture of reliability in Baltimore. This was a team that needed someone to help convert during the playoffs after watching former kicker Billy Cundiff shank a game-tying kick against the New England Patriots during the 2011 postseason. Instead of forcing overtime during the AFC Championship, Cundiff’s miss guaranteed that Tom Brady and co. would be heading to the Super Bowl.

When Tucker came to town in 2012, however, the Texas product converted on 90.9 percent of his attempted field goals as a rookie. He added another four successful kicks during the postseason en route to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

In his eight-year career, Tucker has dealt with occasional misses, sparking shock on social media, but he has been reliable. Per Pro Football Reference, Tucker is the NFL’s career leader in field goal percentage (90.476), boasting the only number above 90. Will Lutz of the New Orleans Saints is in second place overall with 87.5 percent.