Ravens Defenders Take Food, Beer From Rams’ Fans During Blowout

The Baltimore Ravens decisively defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, riding a five-touchdown performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson to a blowout victory. However, the defense put on a performance of their own with two sacks and two interceptions. To celebrate, this group led by linebacker Matthew Judon helped themselves to some snacks and beer.

In a video captured at the game, Judon and his team ran up to the luxury seats at the LA Memorial Coliseum after a big play. Safety Chuck Clark grabbed a bag and appeared to pour some snacks into his mouth while Judon grabbed a can of Modelo and reportedly took a sip. Although it was unclear if any liquid actually entered his mouth. The angle of the tilt made it less likely.

As the video shows, Judon did accidentally spill the beer as he was attempting to grab the can. This led many fans on Twitter to say that he wasted roughly 12 dollars.

After this primetime victory, many football fans are beginning to recognize something that has been common knowledge to fans of the AFC North team — the Ravens are just having fun. At 9-2, this team is headed back to the playoffs and is viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Defeating the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams only strengthened that argument.

This winning streak against top-tier teams is evident in the behavior of the players, such as running back Mark Ingram, who race around the field at full speed while turning heads with their comments and jokes. Ingram, in particular, has drawn attention for hyping up Jackson as the MVP, dancing on the sidelines, and giving nicknames to all of his teammates.

Ingram isn’t the only member of the team riding high after this seven-game winning streak. The entire roster, as well as the coaching staff, are loving life. The Rams game and the beer-caper was just the latest evidence of this fact.

“When the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they’re going to be in trouble,” Ravens safety told reporters on Wednesday.

Will the good feelings in Baltimore continue throughout February and into the spring? In order to achieve this, the Ravens will need to continue winning in the regular season, prove victorious in at least two playoff games, and then take care of business in Super Bowl LIV. Although reaching the Big Game will become far more difficult once the calendar turns to January.

Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty