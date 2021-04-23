Ravens and Chiefs Pull off Huge Trade Ahead of NFL Draft

✖

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have made a big trade just a few days before the NFL Draft. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Ravens are trading offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. as well as one pick in this year's draft and another in 2022 to the Chiefs. The Ravens will receive four draft picks from the Chiefs, including their first-round pick this year.

The full trade, according to Schefter, plays out like this. The Chiefs get a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round pick. The Ravens get a 2021 first-round pick (No. 31), a third-round pick (No. 94), a fourth-round pick (No. 136) and a 2022 fifth-round pick. This means the Chiefs will not have a first-round pick this year, while the Ravens will have two first-round picks (the first pick is No. 27 ).

The Chiefs are rebuilding their offensive line in order to protect Patrick Mahomes better. In the Super Bowl, Mahomes was pressured 29 times by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that is the more pressure for any quarterback in Super Bowl history. So far this offseason, the Chiefs have signed center Austin Blythe and guards Joe Thuney and Kyle Long during free agency. ESPN says the Chiefs expect to have guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and tackle Lucas Niang back this season after opting out in 2020.

Brown, 24, has emerged as one of the top young offensive linemen in the NFL. He has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons, helping the Ravens become one of the top offenses in the league. He was drafted in the third round by Baltimore in 2018 after a stellar career at Oklahoma. During his time with the Sooners, Brown was named a unanimous All-American in 2017 and was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the year twice.

While the Chiefs have added a top offensive lineman, the Ravens go into the draft with a lot of firepower. The team doesn't have a second-round pick, but they have nine picks overall including four in the first three rounds. It's possible the Ravens don't make any picks in the first round as they can trade both of the picks and have two second-round picks or one in the second round and three in the third.