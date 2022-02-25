Ranking the NFL’s Most Hated Teams in 2021

The 2021 NFL season has come to an end, and the Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl Champions. Most fans wanted the Cincinnati Bengals to win, but they are also not too angry about the Rams winning. During the season, BetOnline.ag conducted a Twitter survey of the most hated teams in the NFL, and the top teams are not very surprising.

Tom Brady, who recently retired, was hated for the majority of his career because he always won. And that led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being hated. The Green Bay Packers are also one of the top hated teams because of Aaron Rodgers. Then there are teams that are hated just because of their history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the two Super Bowl teams, the Rams made the list as three states voted to hate them. The Bengals didn’t make the cut, but that could be the fact they haven’t played in the Super Bowl since the 1988 season. But who is the No.1 most hated team in the NFL? The answer isn’t too hard as they have one of the largest fanbases in the league. Here’s a look at the most hated NFL teams for the 2021 season.

Dallas Cowboys: 8 States

This is not a big surprise considering how popular the Cowboys have been over the years. Even when the Cowboys are losing, NFL fans love to hate on them due to the fact they are called “America’s Team.” And the fact they are one of the top teams in the NFL this year makes fans hate them even more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 States

This is all about Tom Brady. He signed with the Buccaneers last year and led the team to a Super Bowl win. Brady has now won seven Super Bowl titles and continues to receive a ton of praise for his career. But this has also led to NFL fans wanting the Buccaneers to lose any time they are on the field.

Green Bay Pakcers: 6 States

The Packers have a strong fanbase that travels well for away games. Along with the team being a Super Bowl contender nearly every year since Brett Favre was under center in the 1990s, NFL fans have and enough of the green and gold.

Las Vegas Raiders: 5 States

The Raiders have an intense fanbase which has led to a lot of backlash. It’s been since 1983 the Raiders won a Super Bowl and that was when they were in Los Angeles. But that hasn’t stopped NFL fans from showing a lot of hate towards the silver and black.

Philadelphia Eagles: 4 States

Eagles fans are also an intense group, and it was at its peak when the team won the Super Bowl in 2017. Now, the Eagles are having a hard time finding wins, but with the fanbase being brutal to their own team, it has led to NFL fans not really feeling the Eagles.

New York Jets: 4 States

This is a little surprising considering the Jets haven’t won a Super Bowl in over 50 years. There is a strong fanbase in New York but it’s not as intense as the Cowboys or Packers. It could be the fact the New York Giants have had more success and NFL fans can’t get behind the team despite its rich history.

Rest of the Field

San Francisco 49ers: 3 states

Los Angeles Rams: 3 states

Seattle Seahawks: 2 states

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2 states

Baltimore Ravens: 2 states

New England Patriots: 2 states

Los Angeles Chargers: 1 state

Kansas City Chiefs: 1 state

Chicago Bears: 1 state