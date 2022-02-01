Tom Brady Reveals His Next Move Following Retirement From NFL

Tom Brady is moving on from the NFL as he announced his retirement on Tuesday. The question now for the 44-year-old former quarterback is what’s next for him? In his retirement statement, Brady revealed that he’s looking forward to the future because he can now focus his attention on his family as well as a few companies he has launched.

“The future is exciting,” Brady wrote. “I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like [Autograph.io], [Brady Brand], [TB 12 Sports] that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress. As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Brady is retiring after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his career, Brady played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them. He leaves the game as the NFL’s all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader and the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

“Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history,” the Glazer family, who owns the Buccaneers, said in a statement on Tuesday morning, per the team’s official website. “His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound. Tom’s remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement.”

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms.”