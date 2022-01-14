Ranking the NFL’s Most Attractive Fanbases for 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end, and the most attractive fanbases have been determined. Lines.com surveyed 908 fans to figure out which NFL team’s fanbase is the most attractive. This was measured by several factors, including fan behavior, and being the “biggest catch.”

“Overall, men and women both found the use of vulgar language to be the most unattractive fan behavior, with women feeling the strongest about it,” Lines.com wrote in the study. “While both genders agreed upon the top three most unattractive fan behaviors, engaging in fan traditions proved more contentious. Men were 4.8 percentage points more likely to find this behavior unattractive than women.”

Lines.com continued: “When observing generational differences, it was apparent that Generation Z was less likely to be turned off by the three behaviors that the other generations found most offensive, i.e., using vulgar language, consuming alcohol, and being confrontational toward opposing fans. On the other hand, younger age groups were more likely to find singing and joining in group cheers unattractive in comparison to their older counterparts.” Here’s a look at the most attractive NFL fanbases for this season.

1. Atlanta Falcons – 21.4%

The Falcons don’t have much going for them now, but the fans who do come out to games dress to impress. Additionally, Falcons fans are not angry people because they know their team has a number of issues they are working through right now.

2. Arizona Cardinals – 20.1 %

Unlike the Falcons, the Cardinals have something to cheer for as the team has reached the playoffs. Arizona is known for its attractive people, but the Cardinals fans are not an aggressive group because they don’t have a long history of winning.

3. Baltimore Ravens – 16.6%

The Ravens just missed out on the postseason this year but have the talent to get back in 2022. They have a strong fanbase who appear to be third-most attractive in the league;

4. Jacksonville Jaguars – 16.1%

The Jaguars have had their share of struggles over the years. However, the fanbase is ranked among the most attractive, which is not a big surprise considering the fans are laid back and don’t have to worry about cold weather.

5. Kansas City Chiefs – 15.3%

With the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, they have likely gained a ton more fans. Also, the Chiefs have their share of traditions, and with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the fanbase is only going to get stronger over the next 10 years.

Rounding Out the Top 10

6. Green Bay Packers – 13.7%

7. Chicago Bears – 13.4%

8. Buffalo Bills 13.2%

9. Las Vegas Raiders 13.1%

10. Houston Texans 12.9 %

Bottom 5

28. Washington Football Team 4.3%

29. Minnesota Vikings – 4.0%

30. Denver Broncos – 3.5%

31. Tennessee Titans – 3.4%

32. Detroit Lions – 2.1%