Randy Couture and Girlfriend Mindy Robinson Injured in ATV Accident, UFC Star Will Undergo Surgery

✖

UFC legend Randy Couture and his girlfriend, Mindy Robinson, were injured in an ATV accident on Monday, according to TMZ. Couture will undergo surgery as he was "banged up pretty badly." Robinson reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The couple was able to make it back home before heading to a nearby hospital. Couture, 57, was treated for a shoulder and rib injury and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday afternoon. TMZ said Couture is expected to make a full recovery. This comes nearly one year after the UFC Hall Famer suffered a heart attack which also required surgery. At that time, Couture talked to TMZ about his health.

"Contrary to recent rumors I have not kicked the bucket yet. I am alive and well," Couture said in a statement with TMZ Sports. "Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital. From the ER to cardiac ICU thanks for taking care of me. I’m one of those people that has crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol. Unfortunately, those 2 factors combined to create a nice clot occluding my Diagonal artery." A rep of the former fighter revealed when Couture was suffering the heart attack, he was able to finish a workout.

"During a workout at Randy’s LA training home Unbreakable Performance in West Hollywood, CA, Randy experienced discomfort in what he initially thought was an offset rib or vertebrae. He tried working on a roller to relieve the problem -- but that was not successful," the statement reads. "Incredibly, Randy finished the entire workout while likely having the beginnings of a heart attack. Shortly thereafter, he drove home and attempted to rest. When the radiating chest pain did not cease, he recognized something was wrong."

Couture was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2006 becoming the fourth inductee, joining Royce Gracie, Dan Severn and Ken Shamrock. However, he returned to UFC and 2007 and won the heavyweight title in March of that year. Couture went on to compete for another four years, and some of his matches during that time were against Brandon Vera, Brock Lesnar and Mark Coleman which was the first time two UFC Hall of Famers faced each other. Couture finished his career with a 19-11 MMA record, winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship three times and the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship twice.