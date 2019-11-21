Randy Couture Updates His Health After October Heart Attack

Former UFC fighter Randy Couture suffered a heart attack in late October, but he is apparently back to full health. He said as much during a recent sidewalk interview with TMZ. As he explained, the health scare was caused by thick blood, but he is working with doctors and is back to normal.

“Everything’s great, man,” Couture told TMZ. “I feel amazing. Should have thinned this blood out a long time ago I guess.”

While he is healthy, Couture will still have to continue monitoring his blood while working with his doctors. Part of this process will be having his blood drawn. Although the military veteran in Couture did joke that he will have to throw away all of the blood due to being stationed in Germany during the 1980s.

The 56-year-old MMA star in Couture was originally placed in the intensive care unit after he walked in off the street. He underwent emergency surgery after walking multiple blocks to get to the hospital, at which point it was revealed that he had suffered a heart attack.

“Contrary to recent rumors I have not kicked the bucket yet. I am alive and well,” Couture said in a statement with TMZ Sports. “Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital. From the ER to cardiac ICU thanks for taking care of me. I’m one of those people that has crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol. Unfortunately, those 2 factors combined to create a nice clot occluding my Diagonal artery.”

While Couture’s health was the primary topic of the interview with TMZ, he did touch on the recent donation by Conor McGregor. The fighter announced that he is donating the first $1 million in profits from his whiskey, Proper Twelve, to first responder organizations.

Given the scale of this donation, is this enough to rebuild the public image of McGregor after allegations of sexual assault, as well as an incident in which he punched a man in a bar? Couture did not want to discuss the public image of the UFC fighter, but he did make a point to applaud McGregor for this donation.

As Couture explained, the retired MMA fighter has a line of clothing called Howitzer. Ever t-shirt with this product name has a portion of the proceeds donated to first responders. Although another donates to the Merging Vets & Players Foundation. He is a fan of any donation that is provided to first responders and those that put their lives on the line.

(Photo Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty)