Rams Linebacker Thrown out of Colts Game After Making Contact With Official

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young was thrown out of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts after making contact with an official. The incident happened late in the third quarter when the Colts were driving to the end zone. Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) after his teammate, running back Jonathan Taylor, was stopped for a 1-yard-loss. Young did not like Pascal taunting and gestured towards the official. However, Young made contact with the official’s hat, leading to him being thrown out of the game.

Before Young was ejected, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke to Young. The Colts ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive, but the Rams would go on to win 27-24. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Young will not be suspended for the incident but will likely be fined.

Kenny Young was ejected for making contact with an official. Here´s the replay. #LARvsIND pic.twitter.com/isaRHltp4b — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) September 19, 2021

Young, 25, joined the Rams in 2019 after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2018 and finished his rookie season with 51 tackles and 2.5 sacks. In October 2019, Young was traded to the Rams along with Ramsey for cornerback Marcus Peters. He had another productive year in 2020, posting 52 tackles, one sack and one interception. So far this season, Young has notched 15 tackles and one fumble recovery.

It’s good news that Young won’t be suspended as he is a key member of a strong Rams defensive group. The Rams are now 2-0 on the year and look like a team that could make a Super Bowl run. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a big addition for the Rams, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. His top target of wide receiver Cooper Kupp who caught nine passes for 169 yards and two scores against the Colts.

“He’s a really talented player, he understands the game really well,” Stafford said to reporters after the game, per the team’s official website. “I think it’s probably just more a testament to him, than anything. I think he’s one of those guys that’s about as overlooked as anybody in the league. … He’s a really talented player and I’m just happy I get to work with him.”