Rams and Chargers' Unveil Largest Scoreboard Ever, Weighing in at 2.2 Million Pounds

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers fans are going to be in for a treat once SoFi Stadium opens. The NFL recently announced the stadium's videoboard is complete and its the largest in the world. The videoboard weighs 2.2 million pounds and composed of 70,000 square feet of digital LED. The videoboard is 120 yards long and has more than 260 speakers embedded into its structure.

"The Samsung LED technology represented in the videoboard at SoFi Stadium is unlike anything fans have ever experienced," Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park said in a press release. The design, as well as the board's video and audio capabilities, are the first of their kind in sports and will set a new precedent for the in-stadium experience."

We are 97 percent complete! Check out some #BTS info about the completion of our video board. #Samsung | #SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/SahPGRWFBd — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) July 1, 2020

SoFi Stadium is set to open once the NFL season begins, but it's unclear if fans will be able to attend games at the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless, SoFi Stadium will be hosting a number of events in the near future, including the Super Bowl in 2022 and WrestleMania 37 next year. Back in 2017, the Rams and NFL announced NFL Media will move to the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park district, which will be the home of the NFL Network and NFL.com. It's scheduled to open next summer.

"This is a tremendous partnership that will bring new business and jobs to Inglewood and throughout Greater Los Angeles," Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a press release. "The NFL is the most-watched programming in the country and having NFL Media in our district is an important step in creating a global destination at the center of the world's entertainment capital. The interest in this development and the stadium has been incredible and NFL Media's presence will further revitalize a proud and historic part of the Los Angeles landscape. I would like to thank my fellow NFL owners and Commissioner Goodell for believing in our mission and vision for this entire development."

The Rams were previously playing their games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for four seasons. Before that, the team was in St. Louis from 1995-2015. The Chargers have been playing at Dignity Health Sports Park for three seasons. The team began in Los Angeles in 1960 but moved to San Diego in 1961. The Chargers moved back to L.A. in 2017.