Rams vs. Buccaneers: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Day 2 of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is here, and the first game features a rematch from earlier in the season. The Los Angeles Rams are in Tampa, Florida to take on the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will kick off a 3 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NFL.com, NBC Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Rams (13-5) are coming off a 34-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes while running for one, while linebacker Von Miller recorded six, tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. After the game, Stafford talked about earning the first playoff win in his career.

“I’m just excited for our team to get the win,” Stafford said postgame, per the Rams official website. “Obviously, what a team effort. I mean, our defense played outstanding tonight. Special teams basically set up a score with (punter) Johnny (Hekker) pinning them down there. Did a great job on field goals. We were good enough on offense to score some points and come away with a win. Just happy to be moving on.”

The Buccaneers (14-4) are coming off a 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns in the win and is one step closer to appearing in his 11th Super Bowl. But for that to happen, the Bucs will need to beat a Rams team that has a lot of talent on both sides of the football.

“They have weapons all over,” Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. said, per the team’s official website. “The receivers are good, running backs are good, the quarterback is good, and they have a good offensive line. They have weapons everywhere. We just have to do our job of just making sure we contain those players. That’s what we’re practicing right now and that’s what we’re working on, so that’s the goal just to contain all those guys.” The winner of today’s matchup will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday. In Week 3 of the regular season, the Rams defeated the Bucs 34-24.