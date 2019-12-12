Rams Alum Aqib Talib Upholds Promise to Treat LA Children to Shopping Spree Despite Being Traded to Dolphins

Prior to the October trade deadline, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, moving across the country did not derail a promise that he had previously made to local children. Talib recently flew back to Los Angeles in order to take players from the LAPD Watt’s Rams on a holiday shopping spree.

Along with Rams safety John Johnson, Talib took players from Watt’s Rams on what was described as an “epic” shopping spree. The two former teammates reunited to provide some gifts for the football players, sign autographs, and make the day entertaining for all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Talib is currently on Injured Reserve with a rib injury and won’t be suiting up this season for the Dolphins. He had plenty of free time to “make good” on this commitment that he made prior to his unexpected departure from Southern California.

Thank you to @aqibtalib21, @iamjohnthethird & the @21MotivationFo for spreading the holiday cheer and taking us on an epic shopping trip! 💙 #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/qttYv8djcS — LAPD Watts Rams (@WattsRams) December 11, 2019

“I’m on Injured Reserve. I’m not currently working,” Talib told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “So, I don’t have any games or anything to get ready for. … It’s for the kids. It’s from the heart. We did an event last night, and it was super good. The kids were super happy. So many parents told me ‘thank you,’ and I’m glad I didn’t cancel it. It’s positive, and they enjoy it a lot.”

Talib and Johnson are not the only players that have made an impact on Watt’s Rams. The local football team, which was created by the LAPD, also recently received a gift of new cleats from the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Robert Woods. This surprise was unveiled back in early October prior to one of their games.

Originally a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, the 33-year-old Talib has been named to the Pro Bowl five separate times and he has appeared in two Super Bowls. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII, where they ultimately fell to the New England Patriots, and he was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning Denver Broncos defense.

In his career, Talib has played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams while tallying 35 interceptions and 10 defensive touchdowns. He is currently on the Miami Dolphins’ roster but will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Photo Credit: Katharine Lotze/Getty