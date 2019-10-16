Raiders Tackle Trent Brown Sued for Alleged Domestic Violence

The Oakland Raiders are sitting at 3-2 after the bye week and are preparing for an upcoming battle with the Green Bay Packers. However, tackle Trent Brown is also dealing with a legal battle. According to Pro Football Talk, he is being sued in California for alleged domestic violence.

The lawsuit against Brown was filed Monday on behalf of plaintiff Diorra Marzette-Sanders, who alleges multiple instances of violence. One specific incident listed states that Brown allegedly “slapped the Plaintiff across the face leaving her mouth bloody and her face bruised.”

In another accusation, Brown allegedly threatened to “shoot yo a— in the f—ing head” when Marzette-Sanders reportedly threatened to leave with their son.

The lawsuit alleges that Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn’t breathe,” during an incident in March 2019. This allegedly left “a ring of bruises around her neck.” The lawsuit alleges two other incidents in 2019, including one in June in which Brown allegedly slapped Marzette-Sanders in the face. The police were reportedly called to the scene and a police report was filed. Brown was not arrested.

The couple began dating in March 2017 and had a child together in January 2019, per a copy of the lawsuit obtained by ESPN. According to the plaintiff, the couple had a “non-marital partnership agreement.” The lawsuit requests a jury trial and is seeking an unspecified amount of compensation, including punitive damages.

Per ESPN, the Oakland Raiders had no comment about the lawsuit as of Wednesday morning.

When the new league year began in mid-March, the Oakland Raiders chose to make the former New England Patriots tackle in Brown the highest-paid player in the history of his position. His deal was for four years and $66 million, along with $36.75 million in guaranteed money.

Brown was expected to help transform this offensive line and provide protection for quarterback Derek Carr, who was sacked 52 times in 2018.

Through five games, the Raiders offensive line has been one of the league’s most efficient, only allowing eight sacks this season. The addition of Brown, as well as the presence of a healthy Kolton Miller, has attributed to this on-field success.

Now, however, the situation could possibly be changing for the Raiders. The NFL will presumably investigate the allegations and could opt to suspend Brown depending on their findings. These incidents would make the offensive tackle eligible to be punished under the league’s personal conduct policy.