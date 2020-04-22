Raiders' Trent Brown Donates $20k to Clark County School District for Remote Education

✖

The Las Vegas Raiders have not officially opened Allegiant Stadium or played a game in Sin City, but the team is trying to provide support for the residents of Clark County. The team pledged $1 million to the fight against COVID-19, and now tackle Trent Brown has made a donation of his own. The veteran lineman provided $20,000 to the Clark County School District Technology Fund.

Brown's donation was announced on Wednesday by Tashan Reed of The Athletic. He revealed that the money will be used to provide hundreds of Chromebooks, cases, software and internet access for those participating in remote schooling. The coronavirus pandemic has forced students across the country to remain at home and interact with their teachers through virtual platforms such as Zoom. Not all children can afford the technology required, however, and Brown is striving to provide needed assistance to his new community.

Several other members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been making donations to communities across the country in recent weeks. Running back Jalen Richard funded gas cards for volunteers that have been delivering food to low-income families and children. This donation was made in Louisiana, where Richard was born and spent his high school years.

Additionally, cornerbacks Nevin Lawson and Trayvon Mullen announced on Twitter that they were providing more than 250 meals for emergency room response teams in Broward County, Florida. They partnered with Chick-fil-A in order to make this donation possible. The meals were provided to workers at Coral Springs Medical, Northwest Medical center, Florida Medical Center and University Hospital.

While the players and teams have already made their donations, general manager Mike Mayock announced that his will happen following the draft. The reason is that he has a unique plan to provide assistance for those impacted by the coronavirus. He will start with a $1,000 donation to Delivering With Dignity, a Clark County program that provides food for those impacted by the coronavirus and will add more following the team-building event.

According to the Raiders, the team currently has seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. If this number remains, Mayock will make a $7,000 donation. If the team trades up and loses picks, however, he will not reduce the amount. He will only add money if the Raiders accrue more picks. As an added twist, all of the donations will be made in the name of the rookies that are selected during the seven rounds.