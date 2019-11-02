Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Accidentally Wears Captain Marvel Costume for Halloween, Didn’t Realize She Was Female

In celebration of Halloween, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and the rest of the rookies were tasked with showing off their best costumes in front of the team. This is a tried and true tradition that involves making the youngsters dress like Batman, Mr. Incredible, and other superheroes. However, Renfrow found out the hard way that he was actually dressed as a female character.

According to video posted on linebacker Brandon Marshall’s Instagram stories, Renfrow was one of the final rookies to step up and show off his outfit during this extension of rookie hazing that began in training camp. He followed Woody from Toy Story and Batman, walking up to the front of the stage and announcing that he was in the wrong outfit.

“Captain Marvel, I didn’t realize that Captain Marvel was a girl,” Renfrow said as his teammates burst into laughter.

To make the situation more awkward for the diminutive receiver, he had to admit that he didn’t know Captain Marvel was a girl while covering up the water bottle he had placed in the front of the costume. Although Vic Tafur of The Athletic did later report that Renfrow was wearing the outfit to be a good friend and teammate. Apparently, the outfit was too small for one of the other rookies, so Renfrow willingly traded.

The reason that the costume was a better fit for the rookie in Renfrow is that he is 5-feet-10-inches and 185 pounds. He is one of the smaller players on the team and has often received hazing based on others believing that he looks like a middle-aged man.

Despite the smaller stature and unassuming appearance, that didn’t prevent the Raiders from selecting Renfrow during the 2019 NFL Draft. General manager Mike Mayock needed a trusted figure for quarterback Derek Carr, and he knew that the former Clemson Tiger in Renfrow was someone that could produce on the biggest stage. His two national titles and game-winning catch in 2017 are evidence of that fact.

Throughout the first seven games of his rookie season, Renfrow hasn’t been targeted as frequently due to Carr throwing passes toward tight end Darren Waller and receiver Tyrell Williams, but he has still caught 18 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown.

His 65-yard strike on Sunday was his best play of the season considering that Renfrow caught a short pass from Carr, broke two tackles, and then raced untouched for the touchdown. In fact, this play appeared similar to the moment in Avengers: Endgame when Captain Marvel flew into the atmosphere, destroying a ship in the process.

Maybe Renfrow was trying to recreate some of her big moments, only his version was on the football field.

(Photo Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty)