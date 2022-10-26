Quarterback Nick Miner Dies in Crash While Trying to Help Stranded Driver

Nick Miner, a high school football quarterback from Orlando, Florida, died this past weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road. He was 18 years old. According to WOFL (per PEOPLE), Miner, who attended East River High School and was the quarterback on the football team, died on Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. He was reportedly helping a friend out of a ditch at the time of the crash.

East River principal Becky Watson shared the news of Miner's death on Facebook. "I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own," Watson said. "My thoughts and prayers are with this student's family and friends as they go through this extremely difficult time. I want us all to respect the family's privacy at this time. We will have grief counselors available on campus first thing in the morning for any student or staff member who needs to speak with someone about this loss. A wide range of emotions can be felt during the grief process and we encourage you to openly discuss your son or daughter's reaction to this news."

Police said a 27-year-old driver of a white Honda Insight headed North on Dallas Boulevard "failed to observe" Miner's white Ford F-150 stopped in the road as he attempted to pull a gray Ford F-150 back on the road. It led to the Honda striking the white Ford F-150. Two other people — a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman — were hit by the white Ford F-150 as it was overturned after being hit by the Honda. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and charges are pending against the 27-year-old driver.

"I don't think I'm ever going to get that picture out of my head," his father, Derek, told WOFL. "Of my baby boy stuck under that truck. We're all broken, we're all lost, we're in shock right now." I ran over so fast to him. And I saw him pinned under that car. And his friends were there. We were trying to lift it up, and we couldn't do anything."