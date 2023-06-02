PSG's Sergio Rico in ICU Following Horse Riding Accident

Sergio Rico, a goalkeeper from Paris Saint-Germain, was seriously injured following a horse-riding accident on Sunday in Spain, per CBS Sports. The 29-year-old soccer star was put in intensive care, and the accident happened when he was involved in a collision with another horse and fell before taking a blow in the head region, according to Spanish reports. The accident led to him being airlifted to a hospital in Seville.

"PSG learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones," read an official statement from PSG. "The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support." Rico was with PSG before the accident. The club played in a 1-1 contest hours before Rico was seriously injured.

You First, the agency representing Rico, issued a statement from his family on Sunday. "After the events of the last few hours, Sergio's family would like to inform that: Sergio Rico flew last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga and from there to El Rocio, with permission from the club after winning the Ligue 1 title with PSG," read the statement. "After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was on his way to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered a serious mishap due to a mule cart and a horse that hit him.

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at the Virgen del Rocio Hospital. We must exercise caution, especially during the next 48 hours. We are now awaiting medical results, which we hope will be positive, so that we can inform you of his improvement as soon as possible. We are grateful for the love, supportive messages and interest of everyone who is asking about Sergio's condition. Thank you for your support."

Rico has been with PSG since 2019 after spending six years with Sevilla. When he first joined PSG, Rico was on a season-long loan. He signed a four-year permanent contract with the club in 2020 and has appeared in 11 matches as a backup goalkeeper. During his time with PSG, the club has won the Ligue 1 title twice (likely clinch a third title this weekend) and was the runner-up of the UEFA Champions League during the 2019-20 season.