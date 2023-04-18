College Soccer Player Baba Agbaje Dies After Collapsing During Pickup Game

Baba Agbaje, a Mercer University soccer player and student, died last week after collapsing during a pickup game, the school announced. He was 21 years old. The incident happened at Mercer's intramural fields during a pickup soccer game. An ambulance took Agbaje to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Macon Telegraph. Agbaje shows no signs of physical health issues, and the coroner said the cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to WMAZ in Macon, Georgia.

"Our hearts go out to the Agbaje family on their tragic loss and ask the Mercer family to keep them in their thoughts and prayers," said Mercer President William D. Underwood in a press release. "Baba was an outstanding student, having been named to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll, and was a valued teammate to other members of the soccer team. Words cannot convey the extent of our sadness over Baba's passing."

21-year-old Mercer student dies from cardiac arrest during soccer game in Macon According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Baba Agbaje was playing at the intramural fields when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. https://t.co/OVHMFIJVdN — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) April 11, 2023

"We're heartbroken over Baba's passing, and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones," men's soccer head coach Brad Ruzzo said. "He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a Mercer Bear. Everyone who knew Baba loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed."

Agbaje joined the Mercer men's soccer team with his brother, Salam in 2019. During his time with the squad, Agbaje made 18 appearances with four stars. He recorded an assist in his first-ever start against Winthrop in September 2021. Agbaje was selected to the Southern Conference Academic Honor Rolle in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

"Baba has been a valued member of the Mercer student-athlete community over the last four years," said Athletic Director Jim Cole. "His coaches and teammates are obviously hurting, and we are focused on providing support to the family and to the team. The entire Mercer family is in mourning tonight. This hurts, but we will lean on each other in the coming days."

Before playing at Mercer, Agbaje was a standout player at McIntosh High School in Fayetteville, Georgia. He helped the team win state titles in 2017 and 2019 and was named 2019 Fayette County Boy's Co-Player of the Year by the Fayette County News.