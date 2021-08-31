Professional Bull Rider Dead at 22 After 'Terrible' Accident

✖

Amadeu Campos Silva, a professional bull rider from Brazil, died on Sunday after being in a "terrible accident," the Professional Bull Riders announced. He was 22 years old. The accident happened at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno, California. Silva was riding a bull named Classic Man during the championship round when he was thrown off after five seconds. As Silva went down, his spur got stuck in his rope, leading to Classic Man stepping on his chest. Silva died after being transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

"Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends," the Professional Bull riders said in a statement. "At 22, he was a bull rider with a lot of promise, coming to the U.S. after competing in PBR Brazil in 2017 and 2018 to pursue his dream of a World Championship. In 2019, he was runner up at the Brazilian Finals and that year, made his U.S. debut on the Velocity Tour in Edinburg, Texas; 11 months later he made it to the premier series in Manchester, N.H."

The entire PBR Family continues to pray for the friends and family of Amadeu Campos Silva. pic.twitter.com/QWhAr1Y27t — PBR (@PBR) August 30, 2021

The statement continues: "Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt. The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends. Please say a prayer tonight for them, and may Amadeu’s soul eternally rest in peace."

In 2020, Silva competed in the World PBR Finals. And based on what he was able to do this year on the Velocity Tour, Sliva was on his way to having a lot of success. When fans learned the news, they paid tribute to him on social media.

Rider Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, dies from injuries at Professional Bull Rider's event. The accident took place during Round 2 of the event after the Brazilian rider lost his seat on "Classic Man" 5.31 seconds into the ride and suffered chest injuries, according to Giangola.🥺"Sad" pic.twitter.com/9McDcHovUm — Sumner (@diamondlass99) August 31, 2021

"Absolutely horrible this has happened, his family is in great pain," one person wrote. "2 Corinthians 1:3 Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort." PBR CEO Sean Gleason also sent an emotional message to Silva.

"Amadeu Campos Silva was a son, a brother, a soccer teammate, and a smiling presence in the locker room, here in the U.S. pursuing his bull-riding dream," Gleason said. "We pay tribute to a kind-hearted young man who we will forever miss."