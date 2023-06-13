Pregnant US Olympian Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 32-year-old track and field star died from childbirth complications as the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office said she had a "well-developed fetus" and was undergoing labor at the time of her death in April. Bowie was about eight months pregnant, and her death was ruled natural. The autopsy said that "possible complications" contributing to Bowie's death include "respiratory distress and eclampsia."

Bowie's agent, Kimberly Holland, spoke to CBS News about the death of her client. "Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland said. "So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The late track star won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay, a silver medal in the 100-meter dash and a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash. Bowie also won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in London and the bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Bowie's management company, Icon Management, said in a statement. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

"USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion," USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement to the Associated Press. "A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."

Bowie went to college at the University of Southern Mississippi and is a member of the M-Club Hall of Fame. While at Southern Miss, Bowie won the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 100 meters (2015, 2017) and the 200 meters (2016). She also won the Long Jump at the NCAA Division I Women's Indoor and Outdoor Championships in 2011.