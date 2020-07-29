Post Malone Plots Professional Beer Pong League

✖

Rapper Post Malone has made his love of beer pong evident in recent years. Now he is putting plans into motion to make a league revolving around the pastime. He even filed a trademark for the "World Pong League."

According to TMZ, Malone wants his "World Pong League" to operate "official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions." Malone also plans to put the league's logo on all sorts of merchandise. This includes drinking glasses, plastic cups, game tables, cup racks and balls. There are also reported plans for boxer shorts with the logo. Malone and his manager, Dre London, created the idea together, but it is reportedly still in the early stages.

Malone has taken part in several beer pong competitions in recent years, including those leading up to his concerts. For example, he faced off with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The pair hit up the victory parade in the afternoon and then headed to a Malone concert for an evening of entertainment and wild competition.

During this contest, Malone discovered that Mahomes and Kelce's bond extends far beyond the football field. The NFL stars were unstoppable on the folding table and defeated Malone and his partner several times. The rapper continued to raise the stakes throughout the evening, even proclaiming at one point that he would get tattoos of the football players' signatures if he lost again.

Mahomes told GQ in an interview for a cover story that London ultimately tried to shut down the competition. It was time for the rapper to go onstage, but he made one more bet. He told Mahomes and Kelce to sign a piece of paper, promising to get tattoos of their signatures if they won once again.

"He has a tattoo artist literally in the room," Mahomes told GQ. "I'm like, 'Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs.'" However, Malone did not avoid paying up. He had the tattoo done immediately after the concert and capped off a wild day for the two Super Bowl heroes.

If Malone does create this league, it's likely that he will not make several high-risk wagers as he did with Mahomes and Kelce. The rapper already has a considerable number of tattoos and won't want random signatures from other competitors. Although he will still find ways to spice up the competition.